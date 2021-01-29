Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

