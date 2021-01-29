Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.30. 146,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.