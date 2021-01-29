Vanilla Network Market Cap Hits $99,032.96 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $99,032.96 and approximately $73,193.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

