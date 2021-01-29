Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) Trading Down 3.8%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00. 91,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 123,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a market cap of C$55.70 million and a P/E ratio of -14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

