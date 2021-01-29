Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,775.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $911,650.54 and approximately $14,775.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,857.45 or 1.00249840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.87 or 0.00681822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00292014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00177270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00030719 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 225% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

