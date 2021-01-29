Velas Market Cap Hits $83.67 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $83.67 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

