Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.83 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $81.83 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.