Veles (VLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $53,962.81

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $53,962.81 and $80,190.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.29 or 0.04022436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00390086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.01187757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00506225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00413359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00250389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022051 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,653 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.