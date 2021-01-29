Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $448.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

