Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 4,964 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.52. 13,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.