Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 58,661 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.