Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Global Jets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,786,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 215,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of JETS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 99,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,054. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

