Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 41,375 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,746. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.