Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,072 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 85,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

