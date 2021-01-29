Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 155.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $204.99. 24,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

