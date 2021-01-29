Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 312.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

