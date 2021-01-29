Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 369,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.