Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 11,396 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 145,006 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 770,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 560,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

