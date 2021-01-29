Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 36,483 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 274.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

USIG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,991. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

