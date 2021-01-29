Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 12,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

