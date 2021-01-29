Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 759.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,682. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

