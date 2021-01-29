Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

