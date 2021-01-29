Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $24.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.73. 6,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $262.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average of $235.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.