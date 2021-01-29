Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 431.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. 20,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

