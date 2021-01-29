Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average is $231.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.