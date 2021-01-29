Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.93. 35,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. The company has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

