Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 402.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,066 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,971. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

