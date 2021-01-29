Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

TSLA stock traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $827.84. 118,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

