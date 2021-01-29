Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 144,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,617,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.12. 44,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.07 and a 200-day moving average of $321.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

