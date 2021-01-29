Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 345.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,383. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

