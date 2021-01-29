Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 156.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 117,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,303,181. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

