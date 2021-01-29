Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,122,000 after purchasing an additional 473,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,427,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 217,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

