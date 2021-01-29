Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.18 on Friday, hitting $1,841.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,776.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,640.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

