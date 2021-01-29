Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 45,436 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 496.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,436 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 339,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

