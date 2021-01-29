Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 5,410 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 187.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

