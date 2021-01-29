Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 7,006 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.42. 6,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

