Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 75,538 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1,253.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Welltower by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 310,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 142,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Welltower stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 2,087,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

