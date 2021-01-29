Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

