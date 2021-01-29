Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,074,000 after buying an additional 96,732 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

