Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 175.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $453.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

