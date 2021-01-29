Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $318.22. 643,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.59 and its 200 day moving average is $298.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.