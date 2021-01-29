Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,453 shares during the quarter. La-Z-Boy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of La-Z-Boy worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 15,946.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $38.96. 4,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,846. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

