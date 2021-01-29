Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.44 and its 200-day moving average is $240.43. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of -480.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

