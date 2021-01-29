Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 426.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEOEY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

