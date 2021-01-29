VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 5.8%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 4,703,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,989,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,027,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 602,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

