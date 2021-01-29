Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $405,441.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $405,441.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

