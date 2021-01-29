Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $18.13 on Friday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.23 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

