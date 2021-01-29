Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $34.31 million and approximately $97,684.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $15.96 or 0.00047072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

