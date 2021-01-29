Vertcoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $312,403.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,496,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

