Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) Shares Down 14.3%

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 530,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 128,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £360,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) Company Profile (LON:VCBC)

Vertu Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

